RRC Group D exams to begin tentatively from 23 February; get details here

The RRC Group D recruitment 2019 (Level 1) examination will be held in multiple phases, from 23 February tentatively, according to the official notice released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can view the official notice on the website - http://rrbcdg.gov.in/.

According to the notice, a computer based test (CBT) will be conducted from 23 February in multiple phases, as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019. The date is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions and government guidelines regarding the same.

The link for viewing the examination city and date will be available 10 days prior to the start of the exam on the official website of RRB. The downloading of the Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be available from the same time.

The E-call letters for the RRB Group D exam will also be available for download four days prior to the CBT date mentioned "in the exam city and date intimation link", as per the notice.

Applications for the Group D Level 1 exam were invited online in March and April 2019. The application was invited to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for Group D posts.

However, it was notified by the Railway Recruitment Board that 4,85,607 applications were rejected due to an invalid photograph and/or signature. The Board has now announced that the application modification link for these candidates will be live from 15 December to 26 December on all the official websites of RRBs.

RRB is giving applicants a one time opportunity to upload their photograph and/or signature on the website, once the link is live. After this window, the decision of the board regarding the validity of photograph and signature will be final and candidates will have to abide by it.

Candidates whose application is accepted during this process will also be scheduled in the CBT exam of CEN No. RRC-01/2019, as per the notification.

The Railway Recruitment Board has warned applicants to be aware of unauthentic sources and has advised them only to refer to the official website of RRBs for further updates.