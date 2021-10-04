The Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway has invited applications for the post of 2,945 Apprentice posts on its official website rrcer.com.

The Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway has invited applications for the post of 2,945 Apprentice posts on its official website rrcer.com. The application forms will be available online from Monday, 4 October till 3 November. This year, the applications are to be submitted online and no other mode of submission will be accepted. The list of selected candidates will tentatively be announced on 18 November.

As per the official notification, candidates can apply for any of the units of Eastern Railways but the engagement of training will be done only in one particular unit once a candidate fulfills the eligibility criteria. The selection will be carried out on the basis of comparative merit position and on completing all mandatory processes.

Important Dates:

Opening date and time of online application – 4 October

Closing date and time of online application – 3 November at 6:00 PM

Tentative date of display of list of selected candidates – 18 November

Educational Qualification:

Applicants should have passed Class 10 examinations or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate from a government recognized board and should also possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. For the post of Welder (Gas and Electric), Sheet Metal Worker, Lineman, Wireman, Carpenter, and Painter (General), the minimum educational qualification is Class 8 pass from a recognised school along with a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: Aspirants should be atleast 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on the last date of receiving the application. In case of SC/ST candidates, there is an upper age relaxation limit of five years and in case of OBC candidates, the relaxation is of three years. For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), there is an age relaxation of 10 years.

Steps to apply for RRC ER Recruitment 2021

Step 1. Visit the official website - rrcer.com

Step 2. Register yourself by putting in personal details – name, mobile number, date of birth, father’s name, etc

Step 3. After registration, fill your application form for Apprentice posts

Step 4. Upload all the required documents and click on submit

Step 5. Save the filled form and download it for future reference

Application Fees: Applicants who belong to the General and OBC categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 100 while those who belong to SC, ST, women, minorities, and EBC candidates are exempted from paying the fees. Payment for the fees can be done online via debit/credit card/internet banking etc.