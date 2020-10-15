RRB recruitment 2019: Application status for ministerial and isolated categories released, check before 20 Oct

RRB said that applicants can check the status of their applications by entering their application registration number and date of birth

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has on Thursday (15 October) released the application status for all the candidates who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 Ministerial and Isolated category posts. The application status link has been activated at RRB regional and central websites.

According to a report by The Times of India, registered candidates can check their application status till 20 October.

RRB said that applicants can check the status of their applications by entering their application registration number and date of birth.

If any candidate has forgotten his/her registration number, it can be accessed through the 'Forgotten Registration ID' tab available on the link.

A report by Hindustan Times said that incomplete application forms or those with errors have been rejected by RRB. Candidates whose applications have been rejected will be informed via SMS and e-mail.

The recruitment exam for recruitment in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 posts and isolated and ministerial category will be held on 15 December. It will be a computer-based test (CBT).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,40,640 vacant posts. The recruitment notification was released in February last year and more than two crore people have applied for the positions.

The Indian Express report said that candidates who qualify the test will be called for stenography or translation performance or teaching test. Those selected will have to undergo medical fitness and document verification process.

Candidates who will be recruited for the posts will be remunerated as per the seventh pay commission.

Steps to check RRB application status online:

Step 1: Go to the regional official website of RRB.

Step 2: Below the CEN 03/2019, opt for the link that reads, "Check Application Status for Isolated and Ministerial Posts."

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in.

Step 4: Your RRB application status mentioning accepted or rejected will appear on the page.

Here is the direct link to check RRB application status: http://rrconline.in/mic_appln_status/login.php