RRB Paramedical Final Answer Key 2019: Railway Recruitment Board releases final answer key on rrbcdg.gov.in; find direct link here

RRB Paramedical Final Answer Key 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key for Paramedical Staff Exam 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now download the final answer key from the official RRB website – rrbcdg.gov.in.

List of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cut-off marks for each post will be available on the official portal. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results region wise also.

How to check RRB Paramedical Final Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says "QP and Final Answer Key (Paramedical Categories)"

Step 3: Read the instructions

Step 4: Download RRB Paramedical Final Answer Keys 2019.

Candidates can also download the RRB Paramedical Final Answer Keys 2019 from the direct link – login page

"The decision of the RRB on the answer keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard," read the RRB's official notification.

A total of 4.39 lakh candidates registered for the RRB paramedical examination. Of the total candidates registered for the examination, 62 percent were females, reported The Indian Express.