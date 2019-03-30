RRB NTPC requirement 2019: Last date to apply for 35,000 jobs is tomorrow; here's how to register online

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 | Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will shut the registration process for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 on Sunday, 31 March, 2019. Candidates who are yet to apply for the jobs are advised not to postpone it for the last day to avoid any technical glitch or server congestions.
The registration can be done through all regional RRB websites available. The notification was released on 28 February, 2019, and the online applications began on 1 March, 2019.
A total 35,227 vacancies are released for Station Master, Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk, Train Clerk, Junior Accountant, Typist and various other posts. Candidates can apply for NTPC jobs by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official RRB zonal website
Step 2: Click on ‘NTPC registration’
Step 3: Register using personal details and log in using the same
Step 4: Fill the application form and upload supporting documents
Step 6: Make payment and download or save application/receipt for future reference
Following are the zonal RRB websites that candidates can access to apply for the jobs:
RRB Guwahati
RRB Jammu
RRB Kolkata
RRB Malda
RRB Mumbai
RRB Muzaffarpur
RRB Patna
RRB Ranchi
RRB Secunderabad
RRB Ahmedabad
RRB Ajmer
RRB Allahabad
RRB Bangalore
RRB Bhopal
RRB Bhubaneshwar
RRB Bilaspur
RRB Chandigarh
RRB Chennai
RRB Gorakhpur
RRB Siliguri
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
Details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process, application fees, remuneration are mentioned in the official RRB notification.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 12:40:31 IST