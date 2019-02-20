RRB NTPC recruitment notification 2019: Railways to hire for 1,30,000 posts, application process begins 28 February

RRB NTPC recruitment notification 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will recruit for 1.30 lakh vacant posts in the non-technical popular categories (NTPC), along with Level 1, para-medical staff, ministerial and isolated categories.

The notice announcing the job categories has been released and further official notifications will be issued on the official RRB or Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) websites soon, reported Jansatta.

According to the advertisement, people will be hired for 30,000 non-technical posts and one lakh Level 1 positions.

Separate dates have also been set to apply for various posts. The application process for NTPC applicants begins on 28 February, that of para-medical staff applicants on 4 March, and for those applying for material and isolated categories, the date is 8 March.

Online application for Level 1 hopefuls will be accepted from 12 March. The last date for online applications has not been announced yet.

The selection process will have a preliminary test, a main test and then an in-person interview.

Non-technical category jobs include those of junior clerk-cum-typists, accounts clerk-cum-typists, commercial-cum-ticket clerks, traffic assistants, goods guard and senior commercial-cum-ticket clerks, junior account assistant-cum-typists, commercial apprentices, station masters and so on.

Level 1 workers are employed as track maintainers (grade IV), technical department helpers, electrical engineers, etc.

Posts available in RRB para-medical recruitment drive include staff nurse, health and malaria inspector, pharmacist, ECG technician, lab assistant and lab superintendent. Posts available under RRB ministerial and isolated categories include stenographer, chief law assistant, junior translator (Hindi) etc.

Last year, more than 62,000 vacancies were advertised each for RRB Group C and RRB Group D posts and more than 13,000 vacancies were advertised for junior engineer posts.

