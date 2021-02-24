RRB NTPC Recruitment 2021: Railway board releases fifth phase exam schedule; check details here

The exams are being held for 35,208 vacant posts including Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for the fifth phase of the RRB NTPC recruitment examinations.

As per the official notification, the fifth phase of 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held on 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21 and 27 March for approximately 19 lakh candidates.

The notification further added that candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exams on the aforementioned dates, the link for viewing the exam city and date as well as downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates have been made available on all RRB websites on 23 February from 5 pm.

The notification further stated that exams are also scheduled on 15, 19 and 20 March.

"For the candidates who will be scheduled on these three dates, necessary intimation will be sent to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates," the notification further reads.

According to a report in Scroll, eligible candidates for RRB NTPC phase 5 examination will receive necessary information via email or on their mobile numbers provided in their online application.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 vacant posts including Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.