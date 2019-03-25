RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Five days left to apply for railway jobs; candidates can check details on zonal RRB websites

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 | Applications for 35,277 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) jobs were opened by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on 1 March and the last date to apply is 31 March.
Candidates can apply for NTPC jobs by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official RRB zonal website
Step 2: Click on ‘NTPC registration’
Step 3: Register using personal details and log in using the same
Step 4: Fill the application form and upload supporting documents
Step 6: Make payment and download or save application/receipt for future reference
Following are the zonal RRB websites that candidates can access to apply for the jobs:
RRB Guwahati
RRB Jammu
RRB Kolkata
RRB Malda
RRB Mumbai
RRB Muzaffarpur
RRB Patna
RRB Ranchi
RRB Secunderabad
RRB Ahmedabad
RRB Ajmer
RRB Allahabad
RRB Bangalore
RRB Bhopal
RRB Bhubaneshwar
RRB Bilaspur
RRB Chandigarh
RRB Chennai
RRB Gorakhpur
RRB Siliguri
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
Details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process, application fees, remuneration are mentioned in the official RRB notification.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 21:28:24 IST