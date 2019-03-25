RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Five days left to apply for railway jobs; candidates can check details on zonal RRB websites

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 | Applications for 35,277 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) jobs were opened by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on 1 March and the last date to apply is 31 March.

Candidates can apply for NTPC jobs by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB zonal website

Step 2: Click on ‘NTPC registration’

Step 3: Register using personal details and log in using the same

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload supporting documents

Step 6: Make payment and download or save application/receipt for future reference

Following are the zonal RRB websites that candidates can access to apply for the jobs:

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process, application fees, remuneration are mentioned in the official RRB notification.

