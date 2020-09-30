RRB NTPC: Railway Recruitment Board to close window to check application status today; visit rrbonlinereg.co.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1 lakh, 40 thousand, and 640 vacancies in the isolated and ministerial category and level 1 posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC application status will close today, (Wednesday, 30 September). Candidates who applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 01/2019 can check their application status at rrbonlinereg.co.in.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the board will conduct the computer-based tests (CBT) from 15 December. However, the full schedule has not been released yet. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1 lakh, 40 thousand, and 640 vacancies in the isolated and ministerial category and level 1 posts.

Candidates need to have their own mobile number, valid and active personal email ID, and keep them active for the entire duration of recruitment as RRB shall send all related communication via SMS and email till recruitment is over. RRB will not entertain any request for change of mobile number during the entire process.

RRB is scrutinising the applications received by it so far and will release the application status soon under two categories, Provisionally Eligible and Rejected (along with reasons for rejection.)

Here's how to check the RRB NTPC application status:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in and click on the link that reads Application Status on the homepage

Step 2: Once done, select the city and a new page will appear on the display screen.

Step 3: Candidates need to key in their credentials and login to see their application status which will be displayed on the screen

According to a report by Times Now, the RRB NTPC 2019 and RRB Group D (Level 1) 2019 examinations were scheduled to be conducted in June and July of 2019 earlier but got delayed after a few concerns were raised with respect to the exam centre. As many as 2.40 crore candidates had applied for the RRB NTPC and Group D Examinations.