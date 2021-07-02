RRB NTPC Phase 7 exam schedule released; check rrbcdg.gov.in for details

According to the Railway Recruitment Board's official notice, the exam for non-technical popular category posts for over 2.78 lakh candidates will be conducted on 23, 24, 26 and 31 July

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) Phase 7 CBT-1 exam schedule. The Computer Based Test (CBT) schedule has been released on RRB's official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

It is being held for the recruitment of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts. As per the latest notification, the phase 7 exam will be conducted on 23, 24, 26, and 31 July.

"It is proposed to conduct the 7th i.e. the last phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) on 23rd, 24th, 26th and 31st July 2021 for approx. 2.78 lakh candidates," the official notice reads.

Further in the notification, the board has mentioned that a link for viewing the exam city, date, and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates, will be made available ten days prior to the exam.

Regarding the admit card, the board notified that it will be made available for students four days prior to the exam date. The RRB has also released a few rules and guidelines. Check them below:

- Candidates appearing for the exam need to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines that have been issued along with the call letter

- Use of a face mask is mandatory for all students. Also, candidates will be allowed entry into the exam hall only if they are wearing a Face Mask. It should be worn at all times (except at the time of taking a photograph)

- Candidates are advised to read the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter.

The board has put a ban on electronic gadgets including mobile phones, pager, watches, bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wear, bangles, belts, bracelets, and others inside the exam hall or centre.