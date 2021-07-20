RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam: Board releases admit card at rrbcdg.gov.in; check direct link here

This year, approximately 2.78 lakh candidates will be appearing for the last phase of the NTPC exam that is scheduled to take place on 23, 24, 26, and 31, July

The admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2019 phase 7 exam have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

Follow these steps to check and download RRB NTPC admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website http://rrbcdg.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads ‘CEN-01/2019(NTPC) - Link for downloading of e.call letters for 7th phase CBT’

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to log in

Step 4: Within seconds, the call letter or admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: It is advisable to download and take a printout for future use or reference

Here’s the direct link: https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2667/68658/login.html

On 1 July, the board had released the NTPC 2019 phase 7 examination schedule where it mentioned that eligible candidates will receive necessary information via the registered e-mail or mobile number.

The notice also informed that candidates who face any issue in downloading the admit card can utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of any clarification.

Due to the second wave of coronavirus infection and lockdowns in the country, the RRB NTPC exams were put on hold in April. The NTPC recruitment exam is being conducted for 35,208 vacancies which include posts like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master