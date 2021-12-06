RRB NTPC CBT 2 tentatively scheduled from 14 February, CBT-1 results out by 15 January

Candidates whose applications have been rejected by the Board, because of invalid signatures and photographs, can upload valid photographs and signatures from 15 December

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the tentative schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT) - 2 of RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment 2019. The Board will conduct the examination from 14-18 February 2022, according to the official notice.

As per the official notification by RRB, the result of Stage - I (CBT-1) will be published by 15 January on the official website of the Board - http://rrbcdg.gov.in/.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice of the RRB: http://rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Notice on CBT-1 result and CBT-2 schedule.pdf

Candidates whose applications have been rejected by the Board, because of invalid signatures and photographs, can upload valid photographs and signatures from 15 December. Applicants can correct their photograph or signature through the RRB's modification link, which will be live from 15 December on all official websites of RRB.

Applicants are also advised to check the status of their applications (accepted/rejected) by filling in their Registration Number and Date of Birth on the website of the RRB. Candidates whose applications have been accepted by the RRB do not need to apply again through the website.

Check the official notice regarding modification link/uploading photograph & signature/ checking application status: http://rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/notice for modification link and application status.pdf

The RRB conducted the Stage -1 (CBT-1) exam in 7 phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. As many as one crore aspirants participated in the examination.

The candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 will be allowed to appear in CBT-2 exam. As per the official notification, the exam schedule is tentative as of now and will depend on the prevailing government guidelines issued with respect to the coronavirus pandemic.

The RRB aims to fill 35,208 posts from this recruitment drive including vacancies for Clerk , Typist, Time Keeper, Goods Guard Commercial Apprentice, Station Master and so on.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website to RRB regularly. Applicants are also requested to not get misled by unauthorised sourced and refer only the RRB's official website for any updates.