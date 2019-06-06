RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board to release NTPC exam 2019 admit card soon; check www.rrbcdg.gov.in for details

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019| The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the examination dates for the CEN 01/2019 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam 2019 soon. Once the official examination schedule is declared by the board, it will be made available on the official website of RRB at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

However, until now no official notification regarding the examination dates has been issued on the official website. According to Times Now, as per an earlier notification released for RRB NTPC – CEN 01/2019, the computer based test (CBT) examinations were tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of June. The dates for the CBT are yet to be announced.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official and regional websites of the board for updates. The examination schedule and admit cards will both be released on the official website of RRB. Those candidates who wish to appear for the exam can follow the step-by-step process listed below to download the admit card through official website, once released.

Steps to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RRB www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB NTPC admit card on the page.

Step 3: Enter your details such as registration ID, date of birth etc.

Step 4: Your RRB NTPC admit card 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB NTPC admit card 2019 and take a print out for future reference.

Students must note that the link to download the admit card will only be visible once it is issued on the website by the board. The examinations will be conducted by RRB in two stages of 90 minutes each for CBT1 (first stage) and CBT 2 (second stage) followed by a skill test. Those candidates who qualify in the CBT1 will then take the CBT2 exam.

Through this selection drive the board is looking forward to fill a total of 35,277 vacant posts, including junior clerks, accounts clerk short typist, junior time-keeper, trainee clerk, ticket clerk, traffic assistant and goods guards in the departments.

