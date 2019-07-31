RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board to release admit card for non-technical popular categories at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) on the official website of RRB rrbcdg.gov.in. All the candidates who have filled the form for RRB BTPC Recruitment 2019 according to specified requirements can download the NTPC Admit Card 2019.

The Railway Recruitment Board has over 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates, in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways. The admit card can also be downloaded from the zonal railway websites.

How to downlaod RRB NTPC admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC zone or the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new log-in page

Step 4: Sign-in using RRB NTPC registration id

Step 5: The RRB NTPC Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the Railway Board NTPC Admit Card and take a print out.

Candidates will have to appear a computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test. Selected candidates will then have to appear for a medical test and document verification. The final result will be announced and jobs will be granted on the basis of merit.