RRB NTPC admit card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board likely to release NTPC admit card; check rrbgkp.gov.in for details

RRB NTPC admit card 2019| The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Gorakhpur is expected to release the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the admit card through the official website at rrbgkp.gov.in.

As per The Indian Express, RRB aims at filling over 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

Candidates will be required to clear two stages of the recruitment process— computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test. Those candidates who qualify will then be called for a medical test and document verification process.

Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC Gorakhpur- rrbgkp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: On the new page that opens, log-in using your registration id

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

The CBT examinations will be conducted for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. Candidates regardless of their community or category i.e, SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen will be required to secure a minimum of 42 marks to qualify the exam. In the CBTs, for every correct answer a candidate will secure one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.