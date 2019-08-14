RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board declares first stage CBT results; check rrbonlinereg.in to download scorecard

RRB JE Result 2019| Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB JE first stage Computer-Based Test result today (14 August). Those candidates who have appeared in the CBT, can check their RRB JE CBT-1 result through the concerned regional RRB websites or log on to rrbonlinereg.in.

Along with the RRB JE results, the boards have also released the score cards of the first stage CBT examinations held in the month of May and June.

As per the official schedule released on the website of RRB next process in the JE recruitment is the second stage CBT which will be held from 28 August to 1 September.

Steps to check the RRB JE CBT-1 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRB —rrbonlinereg.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Score card of 1st Stage CBT' link that is listed as 'new'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Select your region from the options.

Step 4: Fill in your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Once the merit list PDF appears on the screen download and take a print out of it.

Only those candidates who qualify the first stage of CBT will be allowed to appear in the second stage. RRB conducted the exam for the recruitment of 13,487 posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in the Indian Railways.