RRB JE Exam Date fake; Railways yet to announce schedule of first stage test for Junior Engineer recruitment

RRB JE Exam Date | A notice claiming that 27 May is the starting date for the first stage Computer Based Test for the recruitment of Junior Engineers by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is fake.

RRB is yet to announce the exam date for the RRB JE test. The fake notice says that the link for a mock test would be activated on the official RRB website on 12 May.

Through an official notification, the RRB had announced 13,487 vacancies for posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant in December last year. As per this notification, the RRB JE CBT is to be conducted in April or May.

Application for the first stage CBT was closed in January.

The first stage CBT will be followed by the second stage CBT and document verification process.

