RRB JE Exam Date 2019: First stage CBT for junior engineer, other posts from 22 May; check rrbcdg.gov.in for updates

RRB JE Exam Date 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the examination date for the computer-based test (CBT) for the posts of junior engineer, junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendant (DMS), and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

According to an RRB press release, the first stage CBT will be held from 22 May, 2019. For updates, candidates can visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB websites will soon publish a link for candidates to know their exam city, date, and session. The e-call letter or the admit card will be released on the website four days prior to the candidate's first stage CBT date.

The duration of the CBT is 90 minutes, and the candidates appearing for the test will have to answer 100 multiple-choice questions. A mock link for the first stage CBT will be activated on 12 May.

The candidates should carry original ID proof, e-call letter, and passport size photograph on the day of the exam. Those carrying photo copy of ID proof will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

