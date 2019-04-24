RRB JE exam 2019: Language modification notice for CBT released; visit rrbcdg.gov.in to make required changes

RRB JE exam 2019| Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) will soon conduct examinations for the post of junior engineers, depot material superintendent and chemical and metallurgic in April and May across the nation. Candidates who wish to modify their choice of examination language can visit rrbcdg.gov.in, the official website of RRB, to change the same, reports Times of India.

Important features of RRB JE Exam Language Modification notice:

Applicants can modify the choice of language between the duration of 24 April 10 am to 1 May, 11.59 pm.

The applications are valid only for JE post (CEN No.03/2018).

It is notified that candidates are allowed to take the Computer Based Test (CBT) in English and their chosen language only.

The applicants who do not wish to modify their language, the RRB will consider their final choice of what they have picked during the submission of their application. No such request to change the language will be entertained by the exam authority past the deadline.

While RRB JE computer-based test will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages, English remains the default language, reports Indian Express.

The RRB will conduct a two-stage computer-based test (CBT) for the post of junior engineers. Only those who are shortlisted based on CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2. In the first stage CBT, candidates will have to answer objective and multiple-choice based 100 questions in 90 minutes. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get 120 minutes with a scribe.

