RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019: Railway recruitment board releases results for second stage on official website rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results for the second stage computer-based test to recruit junior engineers (RRB JE 2019 CBT-2 Results), on Friday (1 November).

According to Jagranjosh.com, the result will be declared on its zonal website – rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) can visit the official website or find the direct link here. Students should keep their RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card while checking their results. This year as many as 24,92,554 candidates appeared for Junior Engineer examination.

Steps to check RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019'.

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your credentials.

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the PDF for further reference.

The Railways Recruitment Board had released the answer key for RRB JE preliminary examination on 26 September. The RRB JE CBT 2 examination was held between 28 August to 1 September at various exam centres, but was not conducted in a few due to technical issue. It was later rescheduled on 19 September.

The railway board is planning to fill over 13,000 posts — including junior engineer (JE), junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways.

