RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019: Railway board releases answer sheets on rrbonlinereg.in; candidates can raise objections by 29 Sep

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer sheet of candidates for second stage computer-based test to recruit junior engineers (RRB JE CBT 2 exam). Candidates who appeared for the RRB JE CBT 2019 can download the answer keys by visiting rrbonlinereg.in.

The candidates can download the Answer Key 2019 from 26 to 29 September. After viewing the answer key, if any candidate has any objection regarding the questions, options and keys, they can raise it before 29 September.

To raise their objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 50 as fee per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee will be refunded to the candidate.

The RRB JE CBT 2 examination was conducted from 28 August to 1 September at various exam centres. RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019 was cancelled at few exam centres due to technical issue and was rescheduled to 19 September.

The railway board is planning to fill over 13,000 posts — including junior engineer (JE), junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways.