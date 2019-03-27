RRB JE application status link activated: Check here for steps to see zone-wise details at official website

RRB JE application status | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check application status for Junior Engineer (JE) posts. All those candidates who applied for this recruitment drive can check their RRB JE Zone-Wise Application Status 2019 on the official website of RRBs @appn.in.

Candidates can access their RRB JE application status by logging in using their registration ID and date of birth in dd/mm/yyyy format.

A total of 13,487 vacancies will be recruited for Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMS) posts across different zones.

The board will issue admit cards only to those candidates whose application form has been accepted. The entire recruitment process shall involve a first stage Computer Based Test (CBT), second stage CBT, and document verification/medical examination. Selection of candidates will be based on the performance in CBTs.

The first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled during April or May 2019.

RRB JE 2019: How to check application status

Step 1: Go to the home page of the official site appn.in

Step 2: Click on the respective RRB

Step 3: Enter your registration ID, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check the application status

The notification for RRB JE Recruitment 2019 was out through the official weekly Employment Newspaper 29 December, 2018 – 04 January, 2019 week, vide Notification No. Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 03/2018.

The computer-based test will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages as well.

