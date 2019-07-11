RRB JE Answer Key 2019: Question paper, response sheet, answer key released, check rrbonlinereg.in for details

RRB JE Answer Key 2019| The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Stage 1 examinations today (Thursday,11 July). Those candidates who appeared in the examination can download the answer key through all the region based official websites or click on the direct link.

The recruitment examination was held between 22 May and 2 June, and from 26 to 28 June, 2019. RRB will release the final answer key by 20 July, 2019.

Steps to check the answer keys:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RRB

Step 2: Click on the link for CEN 03/2018 Answer Key

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your details to log-in

Step 4: Click on the links for question paper, answer keys and response sheet.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per The Indian Express, a notification released by RRB read, “Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e.14-07-2019, 23:59hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc will be entertained.” The candidates interested in raising objections on answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs 50.

For those students who wish to raise objections against the answer keys below is the step-by-step procedure for the same.

Steps to raise objections on RRB JE answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Question paper and response’ button.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘Raise objection’ tab.

Step 4: In the new page, click on the type of objection from the drop-down option and submit it with an explanation.

Step 5: Click on ‘pay now’ button after submitting a fee of Rs 50

