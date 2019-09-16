RRB JE Admit Card 2019: Hall ticket released for computer-based test to recruit junior engineers; check rrbonlinereg.in

RRB JE Admit Card 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the call letter or admit card for the computer-based test (CBT) for the recruitment of junior engineers (JE) on its official website, rrbonlinereg.in.

The first stage of the exam was conducted in May 2019 and the result was released on 13 August. The CBT, the second stage exam which was earlier scheduled to take place from 28 to 31 August, will now be conducted on 19 September.

Here are the steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘e-call letter, City Intimation Advice/Free Travel Authority for Eligible Candidates/Mock Test for Rescheduled Candidates of CBT stage 2,’ appearing on the left side of the page.

Step 3: Select the relevant city board for the test.

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth to log in to your account.

Step 5: Download and take print out of admit card.

The exam is being conducted to fill the posts of junior engineer, junior engineer (information technology), depot material superintendant, and chemical and metallurgical assistant. The duration of the exam is 120 minutes and the candidates will have to answer 150 questions.