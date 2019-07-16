RRB Guwahati NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board expected to release NTPC admit card soon on rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Guwahati NTPC Admit Card 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Guwahati is expected to release the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. Once released, the candidates who had registered for the exam will be able to check and download their admit card/hall ticket from the official website of the board. Interested students can download their admit cards from rrbguwahati.gov.in.

Steps to download the RRB Guwahati NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rrbguwahati.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: On the new page that opens, fill in your log-in details lie your registration number.

Step 4: You admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

Candidates will be required to appear for two stages of exams which is the computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test. Shortlisted candidates will then have to be present for a medical test and document verification.

In the CBTs, a candidate will score one mark for every correct answer and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.

As per The Indian Express, the CBT examinations will be conducted by RRB for candidates who have applied for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. In order to clear the exam, candidates will be required to a minimum of 42 marks irrespective of their category i.e, irrespective of them belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen.

For more details regarding the NTPC exam, students can log on to the official website of RRB.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.