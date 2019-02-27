RRB group D result 2019 to be declared soon; candidates can check score on www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB group D exam 2019 result | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the result of the Group D examinations soon. The examination was held between September and December 2018. Candidates can check their results on the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in or by accessing the regional RRB websites:

RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Siliguri and RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is how to check your score for RRB group D exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' link

Step 3: Enter Hall ID in the space provided, a new window will open

Step 4: View your result and download for future reference

Over 1.8 crore people registered to appear for this exam held to fill over 62,000 Group D posts. Candidates who clear this exam will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by a document verification process. The documents required for this process will include personal identification proof, proof of date of birth, educational qualification certificates and caste certificates.

