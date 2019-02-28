RRB Group D Result 2019 may be released in three to four days, claims report; candidates can check results on regional websites

RRB group D exam 2019 result | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) may release the result of the Group D examinations today. While NDTV quoted RRB officials saying the results will not be released in March, a senior officer told The Indian Express that the result link is likely to be activated in three to four days.

The examination was held between September and December 2018. Over 1.8 crore people registered to appear for this exam held to fill over 62,000 Group D posts. This is among the biggest recruitment drives by the national transporter since February 2018. Candidates can check their results by accessing the regional RRB websites:

RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Siliguri and RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is how to check your score for RRB group D exam:

Step 1: Visit the relevant official regional website

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' link

Step 3: Enter Hall ID in the space provided, a new window will open

Step 4: View your result and download for future reference

Candidates who clear this exam will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by a document verification process.

