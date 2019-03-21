RRB Group D PET results announced for this zone; check your results at rrcbbs.org.in

RRB group D PET results | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results for the Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Bhubaneswar (Odisha) zone at their official website rrcbbs.org.in.

The candidates can take a printout of results for future reference. The Group D PET examination was held from 18-20 March, 2019.

In the PET, a candidate has to perform various tasks within a specified time limit. RRB's PET test is a second round section based on running and lifting weights. Those who complete the tasks are eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process.

On the day of PET, candidates are required to carry printouts of their PET admit card which are issued at least 10 days before the test.

PET qualifiers are eligible to appear for document verification which are conducted at particular centres along with necessary documents, proving their eligibility and educational claims as made in the application forms.

How to check RRB Group D PET examination results online

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB @rrcbbs.org.in

Step 2: Click on view result option

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

RRB group D 2018-19: Documents required

1. Class 10 certificate for proof of date of birth

2. Class 12 certificate (to verify candidates’ name and father/mothers’ name)

3. Income certificate for waiving exam fee for economically backward classes

4. NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment

5. Caste certificate

6. Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried

7. Self-certification by transgender candidates

8. Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate

The next PET exam lined up is scheduled to be conducted on 22 March 2019, for SR (Chennai).

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.