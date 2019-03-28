RRB Group D Fee Refund: Last day to update bank details today; check rrbcdg.gov.in for updates

RRB Group D Fee Refund | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) initiated the process of refunding RRB Group D examination fees on Thursday. The candidates were advised to update their bank details for the process of refunding the fees on the link- rrbcdg.gov.in, open till 28 March.

RRB will only refund the Group D fee to those candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test 2018. Candidates who wish to update their bank details can either visit the official website of RRB or its regional websites.

RRBs regional websites are available for the following:

1. Ahmedabad

2. Ajmer

3. Allahabad

4. Bengaluru

5. Bhopal

6. Bhubaneshwar

7. BilaspurChandigarh

8. Chennai

9. Gorakhpur

10. Guwahati

11. Kolkata

12. Mumbai

13. Patna

14. Ranchi

15. Secunderabad

According to RRB, the candidates will be refunded the amount of application fee by the board directly into their debit/credit accounts, through which they had previously submitted the application fee, The Times of India reported.

The last date to update the bank details is 28 March as the link will be closed thereafter.

After filling in the required details, make sure all the information regarding bank information is correct as it won't allow you to make any changes after submission of the same.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.