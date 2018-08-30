RRB Group D Examination 2018: Pattern, section-wise marks released; recruitment likely to start on 17 September

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the details of the Railway Group D Examination 2018. They have released the pattern, syllabus and the section-wise marks of the examination, along with the dates for the Level 1 posts.

In an official notice, the RRB announced the date of the Level 1 post recruitments is "likely to start" from 17 September, 2018. The notice said that the time, venue, and shift details for the computer-based test (CBT) will be announced 10 days prior to the exam date on an e-call letter that candidates can download from the RRB websites.

In another notice, the RRB has said that candidates will have 90 minutes to complete 100 questions in the CBT. PWD candidates accompanied by a scribe will be allotted 120 minutes.

There will be 25 questions on Mathematics and General Science respectively, 30 on General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 on Current Affairs. However, “The section wise distribution given above is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers,” the notice said.

As per a report from The Times of India, the examination will have objective multiple choice questions. The report says that the examination is likely to include questions pertaining to: