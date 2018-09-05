RRB Group D exam 2018 to begin from 17 September; Indian Railways to release admit card soon

Aspirants who have applied to the RRB Group D exam can expect the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to release the admit card soon. The examination is scheduled to begin from 17 September, 2018 and the admit cards are expected to be released at least 10 days before the date. Candidates can download the admit card by logging on to the relevant RRB website and must remember to print and carry it to the exam hall on the day of the exam.

The RRB Group D admit card will have two parts — the candidate’s copy and the RRB copy, which will be retained by the exam invigilator. Candidates are advised to download both the copies and take them to the examination centre. Since the admit card is an important identity document, candidates are advised to ensure the details are right and preserve it till the completion of the recruitment process.

Other details like exam city, exam date and shift will be announced well in advance to allow candidates to make their arrangements accordingly.

RRB Group D Admit Card Download Procedure

- Log on to the official website of the relevant RRB. They website for all the RRBs are listed on indianrailways.gov.in.

- Use the "Download Admit Card" link to access the admit card.

- Enter the candidate's user ID and password.

- RRB Group D admit card 2018 will be displayed on a screen.

- Download and take a print copy.

Error in RRB Group D 2018 Admit Card – What to do?

Candidates are advised to check the details printed in the admit card. In case of any error in details like name, date of birth, father’s and mother’s name, photograph, or signature, candidates should immediately contact the respective RRBs via email, phone, or in person for necessary rectification, along with necessary proof in support of the claim. After the correction is made, the respective RRB will issue fresh admit card to the candidate.

What are the details mentioned in the admit card?

Following are some of the details mentioned RRB Group D 2018 admit card.

Candidate’s copy details RRB copy details Roll number Reporting time Registration number Registration number Candidate’s name Date of birth Photograph Shift Name and address of exam centre Space for photograph to be affixed at exam centre Date of exam Test centre code Exam shift Barcode Reporting time Invigilator’s Signature Nearest Railway station Chairman’s signature

What is self-declaration in RRB Group D 2018 Admit Card?

The admit card has a space for writing self-declaration paragraph along with signature and left thumb Impression to be filled by candidates at the examination centre in the presence of the invigilator. By writing the self-declaration, candidates will agree that the details filled in the application form are complete and correct. The self-declaration has to be in lower case, not in capital letters.

Other Documents to carry to the exam hall along with admit card

While appearing for the exam, the candidates have to carry any one of the photo identity proofs like voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, passport, identity card issued by competent authority, etc. along with the admit card.

RRB Group D 2018 is a national-level recruitment exam conducted for a total of 62,907 vacancies in assistant pointsman, hospital attendant, gateman, porter and helper posts in various departments of the Indian Railways. The recruitment is done under 'Level 1' of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with initial pay of Rs 18,000 plus other allowances.

According to the RRB Group D exam pattern 2018, candidates have to qualify the computer-based test (CBT) and physical efficiency test (PET) in order to get shortlisted for final recruitment. Though the PET will not carry any marks, it will be of qualifying/elimination nature.

The computer-based aptitude test will have 100 multiple choice questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and General Awareness.

Have any queries or doubts? Head over to the Q&A section of Careers360 and post them for answers. All the Best!