RRB ALP technician CBT second stage revise result released; check regional websites for more details

Various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the results for the second stage examination for the posts of auto loco pilot (ALP) and technician.

According to NDTV, the results based on candidates' performance in the second stage computer-based test (CBT) conducted on 21, 22 and 23 January and 8 February by RRBs for ALP and technician have been released.

The next level of recruitment is the aptitude test, which will be conducted for the selected candidates on 10 May.

“Based on the performance in the 2ndStage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on 21-01-2019, 22-01-2019, 23-01-2019 and 08-02-2019 by Railway Recruitment Boards for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians against CEN 01/2018, candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed hereinunder have been provisionally shortlisted for Appearing in the Aptitude Test scheduled on May 10 in three shifts,” The Indian Express quoted the official notification as saying.

Here is how you can check your results:

Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB CBT 2 result

Step 3: Login using your registration number

Step 4: View/save/print your result

