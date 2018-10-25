RRB ALP Result 2018 to be announced by 31 October; here are the steps to download it

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will declare the result of RRB ALP 2018 for the first stage examination by 31 October. According to RRB Allahabad officials, the result will be declared within ten days after reviewing the modifications submitted by candidates regarding their additional qualification details, post preferences, options for RRB, exam trade, etc.

As per the officials, “The result cannot be declared until the review process of modifications made by the candidates regarding their qualification, posts, trade and preference for RRBs is completed. Thus, we can expect RRB ALP result to be out any time by October 31, 2018.”

The result of RRB ALP will be released separately for 21 regions, on the official websites wherein candidates will have to download the region-wise PDFs. RRB ALP result will carry roll numbers of the qualified candidates. As per an earlier official notification, candidates 15 times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the stage 2 exam of RRB ALP. This means that approximately 9,65,565 candidates will be shortlisted for taking RRB ALP stage 2 exam for 64,371 vacancies. The stage 2 exam of RRB ALP is expected to be conducted in November 2018.

Steps to Check RRB ALP and Technician result 2018

— Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards and choose the region from which you have appeared in the exam.

— Click on the link for RRB ALP and Technician result.

— Download the Portable Document Format (pdf) of result.

— Search your registration number in it.

The score card of RRB ALP 2018 will be available a few days after the declaration of the result. Candidates have to login using their registration number and date of birth to check their scores and download the scorecard.

In order to be shortlisted for stage 2 exam, candidates have to secure the minimum qualifying marks determined by RRBs. As per the criteria, general category candidates need to secure at least 40 percent marks, while OBC and SC candidates have to score 30 percent marks in the first stage exam. ST candidates are required to secure a minimum of 25 percent marks. Apart from the qualifying cut off, candidates also have to secure the overall RRB ALP cutoff score.

For the result of RRB ALP first stage, the examination authority calculates the scores of the candidates after normalising their marks. The normalisation is done to adjust the difficulty level of question paper sets, as the test is held in multiple sessions and days.

Earlier, RRB ALP 2018 first stage CBT was held from 9 August to 4 September for 26,502 vacancies. However, later, the vacancies were revised and 64,371 vacancies were announced again, adding 37,869 new vacancies to the existing ones, thereby recording a 143 percent increase.

RRB ALP examination is conducted to recruit candidates as Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians in Indian Railways. The exam comprises four stages – first stage exam, second stage, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Document Verification. As per the official data, more than 47 lakh candidates had registered for RRB ALP exam.