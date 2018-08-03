RRB ALP Recruitment 2018: Admit card likely to be available from 5 August onwards; here's how to download

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the admit card of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians (RRB ALP 2018) for the first stage exam, in online mode on 5 August. Though the exam conducting authority has not declared any particular date for the availability of the admit card, the official notification of RRB ALP 2018 reflects that the call letter will be available four days before the computer-based test (CBT).

As the exam is scheduled to be held from 9 August, it’s highly likely that the call letter of RRB ALP will be available from 5 August. The recruitment exam will be held on different days, but apart from 9 August, no other dates for the rest of the CBTs have been released so far. It must also be noted that the admit card from 5 August will be available only for those candidates who have their test on 9 August. For all other candidates, the admit card will be available just four days prior to their respective exam date.

Candidates have to download their admit card for RRB ALP 2018 by visiting the official site. To get access to the call letter, they have to go to the admit card window and enter their registration number and date of birth. While downloading their call letter for RRB ALP 2018, candidates must cross-check all the particulars reflecting on it. In case of any discrepancy, candidates have to bring it to the notice of the respective regional RRBs, as the call letter is issued region-wise for all the candidates.

The admit card of RRB ALP will carry details like candidate’s name, date of birth, exam date, exam venue address with the city name, mother’s name, photograph and signature of the candidate, gender, registration number, exam time, father’s name, category and exam day guidelines.

After downloading the call letter, candidates must take more than one printouts to be on a safer side. The admit card has to be taken to the examination centres on the day of the exam by the candidates. Along with the call letter of RRB ALP, candidates have to carry one of the prescribed photo ID proofs with them to the examination centre in original. The list of photo ID proofs include Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar, Driver's License, PAN Card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer (if candidates are government employees), School/College/University Photo ID card, etc.

On the day of the exam, the candidates have to make a self-declaration at the examination centre. RRB ALP admit card has a space for self-declaration wherein candidates have to write a paragraph to indicate that the statements made in the application form are correct and complete. Along with the self-declaration, candidates have to sign the call letter and put their left thumb impression in the given space. This self-declaration with the signature and left thumb impression has to be handed over to the invigilator.

RRB ALP 2018 first stage exam will be held from 9 August onwards, for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians. For 2018, RRBs officials have announced that the number of vacancies for these posts is likely to go up to 60,000 from 26,502.