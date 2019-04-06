RRB ALP 2nd CBT result: Score sheet, cut-off marks for Assistant Loco Pilot post released on official state-wise websites

RRB ALP 2nd CBT scores | The individual railway recruitment boards (RRB) in every region have released the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2nd computer-based test (CBT) scores and cut off marks online. The state-wise RRB boards have also released the candidate list for the aptitude test on their official websites, reports said.

More than 5 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the second CBT of the railway ALP, which is the technician selection process. The exam was held in the duration of January and February this year. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores on their respective state's RRB website. Links to all websites are listed below for candidates' convenience.

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

"The Computer Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible on any ground. There will be no negative marking in Computer Based Aptitude Test," the official notification reads. The additional aptitude test for the ALP post will be held on 16 April.

