RRB Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board to release admit card for RRB entrance exam for JE, DMS, CMA posts today

RRB Admit Card 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the admit for RRB Entrance Examination 2019 today (Saturday, 18 May). Students who registered for the RRB entrance exam 2019 for the posts of Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) will be able to download the admit card from the board's official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

All the registered candidates will also be alerted about the admit card once it is available for download via SMS and email, according to News18.

RRB will conduct the entrance exam for the posts of Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) on 22 May.

Steps to download RRB Admit Card 2019 RRB JE Admit Card 2019, RRB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2019, RRB DMS Admit Card 2019, RRB CMA Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go to RRB’s official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the RRB Admit Card 2019 link and click on it.

Step 3: Once the link opens on a new window, enter the required details to download RRB 2019 Admit Card for Junior Engineer, DMS, CMA posts.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The RRB 2019 Admit Card, RRB JE Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out.

Those candidates who registered for the RRB entrance examination are required to carry the admit card enclosed with a photograph and an ID proof to their exam centre to be able to sit for the exam.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.