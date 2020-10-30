RRB 2020: Exam dates for over 1,600 ministerial and isolated category posts announced

The RRB said that the link for checking the exam city and date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the start of the exam

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the examination for selection to ministerial and isolated category posts from 15 to 23 December. The official notification said that the e-admit card for the computer-based test (CBT) will be released four days prior to the commencement of the exam.

The RRB in its notification said that the link for checking the exam city and date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the start of the exam.

As per a report by NDTV, candidates who qualify the single-stage CBT will be called for stenography skill test, translation test, performance test and teaching skill test.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 1,663 vacancies under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories. More than 1 lakh applicants had registered for the RRB recruitment.

The single stage CBT will have 100 questions. Candidates will get 90 minutes to answer the test, while the PwBD candidates, who will be availing scribe facility, will be getting 120 minutes to answer the exam.

The paper will have 50 questions on professional ability, 15 questions each on general awareness and general intelligence and reasoning. There will be 10 questions each on mathematics and general science.

It exam will be objective type and will have multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for every correct answer and for each incorrect response 1/3 of a mark will be deducted.