RRB 2019 NTPC application status: Check link activated at rrbonlineerg.co.in to know status

The NTPC recruitment drive will hire people for the posts of typist, clerk, traffic assistant, time keeper, goods guard, station master and commercial apprentice, among others

RRB 2019 NTPC application status | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday activated the link for candidates to check their application status for NTPC 2019 recruitment drive. All applicants can check their status by visiting the official site of RBB at rrbonlinereg.co.in.

The non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment process had begun in February, 2019 and the exam was initially scheduled to be held in June last year. According to a report in Scroll, the recruitment application process had to be delayed due to the large number of candidates.

Candidates can check their status till the end of this month. The NTPC recruitment drive will hire people for the posts of typist, clerk, traffic assistant, time keeper, goods guard, station master and commercial apprentice, among others. There are a total of 35,227 vacancies.

Earlier Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that the Computer based Tests (CBT) for various recruitment drives will be conducted from 15 December. The detailed schedule is yet to be released.

Here is how you can check your RRB 2019 NTPC application status:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: Find the link on the homepage that reads: ‘Application Status’

Step 3: You will be directed to another webpage where you need to find your city of application

Step 4: Enter the required details to login and check your status

Step 5: The application status will tell if your application has been accepted or not

Click on this link to directly check the status of your RRB NTPC application. http://rrbonlinereg.co.in/status.html

According to Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive aims to fill as many as 1. 4 lakh vacancies. These vacancies are for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts.