RPVT 2020: Admit card for Rajasthan Pre Veterinary Test released at rajuvas.org; exam on 20 September

RPVT 2020 | The Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner has released the admit card for RPVT 2020 on its official website rajuvas.org. Candidates appearing for the test can download the hall ticket from the website.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, Rajasthan Pre Veterinary Test (RPVT) 2020 will be conducted on 20 September.

Admit card is a mandatory document that candidates will have to carry along with them at the centre on the day of the examination failing which they will not be allowed to write the paper.

If there is any discrepancy or error in the hall ticket then the candidates can highlight it to the exam authorities at the helpline number 0151-2201183 / 18001806224 or by sending a mail to rpvtrajuvas@gmail.com.

A report by Careers 360 said that the exam will be conducted to provide admission to 312 seats offered in six Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (B.VSc& AH) colleges.

The exam will be of three hours and will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

The admit card will mention the details of the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam centre name and address among other details. The exam will be conducted in Bikaner and Jaipur.

Steps to download admit card:

-Go to the official website - rajuvas.org/admission.

-On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘RPVT-2020 : Download Admit Card" by using your Login ID and Password.

-You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter the User ID/Registration number, password.

-Select Degree/ Course and press the login button.

-The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card: http://52.172.8.254/RajuvasPreadmission/Online/Degree/Login.aspx