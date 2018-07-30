RPSC releases admit cards for RAS preliminary exams on official website; download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2018. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The admit cards were initially released on Sunday but, the link to download the cards were withdrawn owing to some mistakes, according to News18.

Here is how you can download your admit cards:

- Go to the official RPSC website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

- Click on 'admit card' link

- In the window that opens, click on 'Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam-2018'

- Enter the required details

- Download the admit card and take a print out

The exam is scheduled to take place on 5 August at 1,454 centres across Rajasthan. It would be conducted in a single session from 10 am to 1 pm.