You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

RPSC releases admit cards for RAS preliminary exams on official website; download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

India FP Staff Jul 30, 2018 14:29:46 IST

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2018. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The admit cards were initially released on Sunday but, the link to download the cards were withdrawn owing to some mistakes, according to News18.

File photo of SSC CHSL 2017 result declaration. PTI

File photo of SSC CHSL 2017 result declaration. PTI

Here is how you can download your admit cards:

- Go to the official RPSC website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

- Click on 'admit card' link

- In the window that opens, click on 'Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam-2018'

- Enter the required details

- Download the admit card and take a print out

The exam is scheduled to take place on 5 August at 1,454 centres across Rajasthan. It would be conducted in a single session from 10 am to 1 pm.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 14:29 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores