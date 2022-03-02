RPSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for various posts ends today; check direct link here

The commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 53 vacancies in the reputed organisation.

The online application process for recruitment to several posts under the Rajasthan Ground Water Department will close today, 2 March. Candidates who want to apply for the vacancies under the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) can do so by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Vacancy Details: (Total 53 Posts)

Junior Geophysicist: 5 vacancies

Junior Hydrogeologist: 8 openings

Technical Assistant – Chemistry: 4 posts

Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: 36 positions

Before applying for the designated post, candidates are advised to read the notification completely. Find the official notice here.

Here are few steps to apply for RPSC recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘RPSC Online’ – ‘Apply Online’ – ‘Application portal’

Step 3: Candidates need to complete their registration process to create a profile

Step 4: Then, apply for the desired post and upload all the necessary documents

Step 5: Those applying need to pay an application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download the form and keep a printout of the same for future use

Direct link to apply.

Details on selection process and application fee:

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for interviews. If the number of applications exceed a given total, then a screening test will be conducted by the Commission to shortlist applicants.

Those from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category need to pay a fee of Rs 350. From BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category, applicants will have to pay Rs 250 and for other category candidates, they have to pay Rs 150.

For more details, aspirants are requested to keep a check on the official website.

