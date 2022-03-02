RPSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for various posts ends today; check direct link here
The commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 53 vacancies in the reputed organisation.
The online application process for recruitment to several posts under the Rajasthan Ground Water Department will close today, 2 March. Candidates who want to apply for the vacancies under the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) can do so by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 53 vacancies in the reputed organisation.
Vacancy Details: (Total 53 Posts)
Junior Geophysicist: 5 vacancies
Junior Hydrogeologist: 8 openings
Technical Assistant – Chemistry: 4 posts
Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology: 36 positions
Before applying for the designated post, candidates are advised to read the notification completely. Find the official notice here.
Here are few steps to apply for RPSC recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Search and click on ‘RPSC Online’ – ‘Apply Online’ – ‘Application portal’
Step 3: Candidates need to complete their registration process to create a profile
Step 4: Then, apply for the desired post and upload all the necessary documents
Step 5: Those applying need to pay an application fee and submit the form
Step 6: Download the form and keep a printout of the same for future use
Direct link to apply.
Details on selection process and application fee:
Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for interviews. If the number of applications exceed a given total, then a screening test will be conducted by the Commission to shortlist applicants.
Those from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category need to pay a fee of Rs 350. From BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category, applicants will have to pay Rs 250 and for other category candidates, they have to pay Rs 150.
The candidates from general/ BC/ OBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. The application fee for BC/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates is Rs 250, whereas a fee of Rs 150 is applicable to other category candidates.
For more details, aspirants are requested to keep a check on the official website.
Keywords: RPSC recruitment 2022, Rajasthan Ground Water Department, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, RPSC Jobs, RPSC vacancies
also read
RPSC releases admit cards for RAS preliminary exams on official website; download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has issued the admit cards for RAS Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2018 today. Check them on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC RAS/RTS Prelims 2021: Results out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; check direct link here
The cut-off mark for the male posts is 84.72 percent, and for female posts, the cut-off marks are 79.63 percent
Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam 2021: SI admit card released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
The exam, which will be conducted from 13 to 15 September, seeks to fill 857 vacancies