RPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 918 posts of Assistant Professor at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 9 Nov

Candidates applying for the posts should have secured at least 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade) in their Master's in the relevant subject from a recognised institute. They must have also qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET)or similar exam accredited by UGC such as SLET/SET

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released recruitment notification to fill a total of 918 vacancies of Assistant Professor. The RPSC recruitment 2020 for Assistant Professor will begin from 9 November at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date to fill the application form is 8 December. As per a report by Careers 360, of the total vacancies, there are 33 posts for Botany, 40 for Chemistry, 34 for Math, 35 for Physics, 30 for Zoology, and 82 for Accountancy & Business Statistics.

There are 127 posts for Business Administration, 56 for Economic Administration and Financial Management, 1 for Textile Dying and Painting, 8 for Geology and Law.

There are 10 posts for Drawing and Painting, 7 Economics, 55 English, 48 Geography, 66 Hindi, 50 History, 42 Sociology, 3 posts for Music (Vocal), 2 for Philosophy, 57 Political Science, 6 for Public Administration, 39 for Sanskrit.

There are 5 posts each for Urdu and Home Science (Food Nutrition), Home Science (Child Development), 8 Home Science (Education Extension), 7 Home Science (Home Management), 6 for Home Science (Clothing Textile), 1 for Agriculture (Antomology) and 2 for Punjabi.

Candidates applying should have secured at least 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in their Master's degree level exam in the relevant subject from a recognised university/institute.

Candidates must have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar exam accredited by UGC such as SLET/SET.

A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates belonging to general/ EWS/ OBC category will have to pay application fee of Rs 350. Those from non-creamy layer of OBC/ BC will have to pay Rs 250.

Application fee for candidates belonging to SC/ ST is Rs 150.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination which will be of 200 marks. Those who qualify the written test will have to appear for interview round which will be of 24 marks.

To check other details about RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2020, click here: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/C0BC4A2123204B7C94D1B09D0CFE1FBB.pdf