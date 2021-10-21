The RAS prelims exam will be conducted on 27 October from 10 am to 1 pm to fill 988 vacancies

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) prelims exam 2021. Candidates who are set to appear for the state and subordinate services combined competitive examination 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Steps to download RPSC RAS 2021 admit card:

― Visit the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

― Click on the notice for the RPSC admit card for “Comb Comp (Pre) Exam 2021” that is given on the main page

― Click on the link for the RPSC RAS exam 2021 and then open the link for the admit card

― Enter the needed information such as your date of birth and application number

― The RPSC RAS 2021 admit card will appear on your screen

― Check the details and download a copy of the hall ticket for future use

Here' the direct link for RSPC RAS 2021 admit card

The RAS prelims exam will be conducted on 27 October from 10 am to 1 pm to fill 988 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 625 positions are vacant in the subordinate services and 363 posts are available in the state services.

The RAS preliminary exam will carry a maximum of 200 marks and consist of objective questions based on general knowledge and general science. For every wrong answer, 0.33 mark shall be deducted.

Candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the RPSC Main exam 2021. Applicants who qualify the main exam will be shortlisted to appear for an interview.

The registrations for the RPSC RAS 2021 exam were open from 27 July to 28 August. The applications were open to all candidates who had secured a degree from a recognised university in the country, or any other equivalent qualification.

Applicants who were appearing for their final year university examinations were also eligible to appear for the test but had to submit their qualification certificate before the RSPC RAS main exam.