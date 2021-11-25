RPSC RAS Mains exam 2021 to be held on 25 and 26 February 2022; check details here

A total of 6,48,181 candidates had registered themselves for the RPSC RAS exam this year while 3,20,034 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination

The Mains exam of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2021, will take place on 25 and 26 February 2022, as per the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates can view the RPSC RAS 2021 exam schedule on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can check the notification on the website through the following procedure

Visit the website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link for the Rajasthan State and subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2021 Main exam date given on the page

Check the official notice for RPSC RAS exam date

Download the RPSC notice for future reference

Direct link to the official notice is here

The examination pattern and the marking scheme had been released earlier on the official website. A detailed schedule of the exam, too, will be released on the official website in due course.

Candidates can also check their syllabus on their website that is available in a PDF format and can be downloaded from the dashboard of the Commission.

For the RPSC RAS Mains exam, candidates will have to appear for four papers which are General Studies I, General Studies II, General Studies III and General Hindi and General English. Each paper is of 200 marks and a candidate will get three hours to answer each paper.

Only those candidates who qualify the preliminary examination of RPSC RAS will be allowed to appear in the RPSC RAS Main examination. The cut off percentage to qualify the preliminary exam was 84.72 percent for male and 79.63 percent for female. The prelims were conducted on 27 October and the results were declared on 19 November.

A total of 6,48,181 candidates had registered themselves for the RPSC RAS exam this year while 3,20,034 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination.

The examination is being conducted to fill 988 vacancies in subordinate services and state services from which, 625 seats are present in subordinate services and 363 seats are there in the state services.