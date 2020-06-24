RPSC issues timetable for various exams including assistant professor, librarian; check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the timetable for nine recruitment exams in various departments of state government. The commission is starting the recruitment process after a period of three months. Coronavirus led to the postponement of various recruitment exams in the state.

The screening test for assistant professor for board specialty in medical education department will be held on 11 August, while that for assistant professor for super specialty will take place on 13 and 14 August.

The veterinary officer (animal husbandry) and librarian grade-2 screening test will be conducted on 2 August. The exam for lecturer in the Sanskrit education department will be held from 4 to 7 August, while that for ACF and forest range officer grade-1 will take place from 20 to 27 September.

The screening test for evaluation officer in the planning department and deputy commandant in the home security department will be held on 23 August, while that for senior demonstrator in the medical education department will take place from 13 to 17 September.

The dates of written exams and interviews may change due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported The Times of India quoting RPSC secretary Ashish Gupta. He informed that the brief programme for written exams will be released soon and also asked candidates to follow Covid-19 guidelines while appearing for various tests.

Candidates appearing for interviews are required to download descriptive application from the official website of the commission at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The interviews for sub-inspector and platoon commander (homes) exams will commence from 8 July, while that for public relation officer 2019, vice principal or superintendent (industrial training institute), group surveyor, food security officer and junior legal officer will also begin from the same date.