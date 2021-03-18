RPSC declares RAS/RTS 2018 mains result declared; steps to score at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Commission has decided to conduct the first phase interview from 22 March to 26 March. According to the official notification, nearly 300 aspirants will take part in this phase

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the result for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS)/Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) 2018 mains examination. The scorecard is available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the result using their registered login credentials. The commission has also released the interview schedule for those who have passed the exam.

The Commission has decided to conduct the first phase interview from 22 March to 26 March. According to the official notification, nearly 300 aspirants will take part in this phase. Candidates are instructed to carry the copies of required documents along with originals or else they will be debarred from the interview. They are also advised to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines.

The second phase of the interview will take place from 31 March to 7 May for a total of 1,709 candidates. The admit card will be uploaded on the website in due course of time.

Step 1. Visit the homepage at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Now, go to the candidates’ information tab and click on the results link

Step 3. In the new window, again click on the link for ‘Marks for RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam 2018’

Step 4. Enter your roll number, security code, and date of birth

Step 5. The RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 mains result will be displayed

Step 6. Download a copy and keep it safe for future reference