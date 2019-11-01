RPSC Answer Key: Rajasthan Public Service Commission releases answer key for Senior Scientific Officer exam on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Answer Key released | The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the answer keys to the Senior Scientific Officer examination on Thursday, 31 October.

Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

These examinations were held for the recruitment of a Senior Scientific Officer for the Chemistry, Ballistic, Biology, Photo, Document and Physics divisions on 9 and 10 October.

The option to raise objections to the answer keys is valid from 4 to 6 November by paying the required fees of Rs 100 per question.

Candidates should note that the objections should be raised on the basis of the model question paper available on the RPSC official portal. In order to back their objections, verification will be required.

Steps to check the RPSC Answer keys:

Step 1: Log on to the official RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Under the 'Candidate Information' tab on the homepage, click on the link for answer keys

Step 3: Select the relevant subject link and download the answer keys

Step 4: Download the PDF if required and take a print out for future reference

Several links of the subjects that the candidates appeared for is available on the RPSC website.

Here are the links to check the RPSC answer keys:

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019 (Physics Division) (Part-B, Phy. Chem. And Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019 (Physics Division) (Part-A, Physics and Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019 (Document Division) (Part-B, Chemistry and Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019 (Document Division) (Part-A, Physics and Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019 (Photo Division)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019 (Biology Division) (Part-A, Zoology and Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019 (Biology Division) (Part-B, Bio-Chem. And Part-C, Forensic ci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019 (Ballistic Division) (Part-B, Maths and Part-C Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer-2019 (Ballistic Division) (Part-A, Physics and Part-C, Forensic Sci.)

Answer Key for Sr. Scientific Officer - 2019 (Chemistry Division)

