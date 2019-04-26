RPF SI Final Merit List: Final list for Sub Inspector recruitment released; candidates can check at si1.rpfonlinereg.org

RPF SI Merit list | Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force has released the final merit list of candidates who cleared the Sub Inspector recruitment exam. The list was declared online on the official website — si1.rpfonlinereg.org.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam and have been shortlisted are now qualified to appear for the medical examination. RPF recruitment board will release a fresh notice for the schedule of medical examination, reports Hindustan Times.

A total of 178 candidates have been shortlisted in the final merit list. Candidates should check the official website and their registered email ID or mobile number for any updates regarding the next level of exam- medical examination.

Following are the steps on how to check the final merit of RPF SI:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPF SI Recruitment at si1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the right side of home page, you will find the link that reads -- Final merit list RPF SI RPF/SI RPSF. Click on the link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, then click on Group A tab to view results

Step 4: The merit list will appear on the screen. Check your name and roll no to confirm your inclusion.

According to Scroll, here is an alternative direct link to the RPF SI merit list. Here is the attestation form which needs to be duly filled and submitted at the time of medical exam. The RPF SI cut off marks are different for all groups for male and female candidates. The RPF conducted the examination from 19 December, 2018 to 19 January, 2019 in various states across the country.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.