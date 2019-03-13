RPF SI 2018: How to check cut off marks for Group A to F at si.rpfonlinereg.org; steps and direct link

RPF SI 2018 | The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force (RPF and RPSF) have declared the normalised cut off marks of sub inspector (SI) examination for all groups - Group A, B, C, D, E and F. The candidates who have appeared for the RPF SI exams can visit the official website – si.rpfonlinereg.org – to check the group-wise cut off marks.

The RPF SI 2018 cut off marks are different for all groups for male and female candidates. The RPF conducted the examination from 19 December, 2018 to 19 January, 2019 in various states across the country.

A total of 1102 vacancies of SI will be filled, out of which 819 candidates are male and 301 female candidates.

How to check RPF SI 2018 Cut off marks

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the RPF SI 2018

1. Open the official website - si.rpfonlinereg.org

2. On the homepage you will find link to "cut off marks for SI"

3. Click on this link

4. A new page will open where cut off marks for SI will be flashing on the right-hand side of the screen.

5. On the new page, you will see cut off marks for all groups

Here is a direct link to check the marks: si.rpfonlinereg.org

