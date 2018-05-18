You are here:
RPF recruitment 2018 notification released: 9,500 vacancies, application process to start 1 June

India FP Staff May 18, 2018 18:26:45 IST

Indian Railways Recruitment Board has released the notification to fill 9,500 vacancies RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) and Constable Post in the Employment News week 19-25 May 2018, according to a report in News18.

The report further said that the online application for Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Recruitment 2018 and Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2018 is scheduled to begin on 1 June, 2018, at 10 am and interested candidates must apply on or before 30 June, 2018. The announcement is expected to be released soon on the official website as well.

However, The Times of India reported that exact dates for RPF online application form and exam fee payment deadline will be known once the official notification is out.

In March, Union minister Piyush Goyal announced that the RPF would soon have 9,500 vacancies. He had further said that 50 percent of these vacancies would be reserved for women.

Launching several projects in Uttar Pradesh last month, Goyal announced that the Indian Railways will be providing better facilities to its passengers and will also offer jobs opportunities to the youth of the country at a large scale, reported The Times of India.


